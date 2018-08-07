Ghazwant-ul-Hind militant arrested with 8 grenades in Jammu

Delhi Police team coming to Jammu to interrogate militant
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 06:
Police Monday claimed to have averted a major militant plot with the arrest of a militant affiliated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind from Gandhi Nagar and recovered eight grenades from his possession ahead of August 15 celebrations.
Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is headed by Zakir Musa in Jammu Kashmir and Police said the arrested militant was in direct contact with Musa’s second-in-command.
The arrested militant, who has been identified as Irfan Hassan Wani, son of late Ghulam Hassan Wani of Dangerpora, Awantipora in south Kashmir was arrested by Police from Chatri Chowk in Green Belt at Gandhi Nagar when he was intercepted roaming under suspicious circumstances late Sunday night.
IGP Jammu Zone S D Singh Jamwal told media persons that police recovered eight live grenades and a cash of Rs 60,540 from his possession, which he was carrying in his bag.
“A major terror plot has been foiled with his arrested in Gandhi Nagar. He had to deliver the grenades to someone in Delhi possibly to carry out militant attack on August 15,” Jamwal said apprehending that he might have also planned to create disturbance in Jammu.
He said some incrementing documents had also been recovered from his possession while his interrogation was on.
A case under FIR No. 177 of 2018 under section 120-B/121 of RPC, 20/21 ULA (P) Act, 7/25 Arms Act 4/5 Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.
Sources said a Delhi Police team was likely to reach Jammu in coming days to interrogate the arrested militant to ascertain his links in Delhi.
The arrested militant has been shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre for his interrogation by different security agencies to get leads about those involved in a plot to carry out any militant attack in New Delhi or Jammu.