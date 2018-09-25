Ghani Gliders take note of JK’s bad performance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Ghani Gliders Sports Club (GGSC) on Monday took a strong note of the dismal performances of the J&K team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare tournament by losing all three matches.
GGSC in an emergent meeting said the back to back losses has spoilt the image of the J&K state’s cricket standards.
“Although, winning and losing is part of the game but the performance of J&K team has worsened the name of JKCA.”
The Club members suggested non-performers should be dropped immediately from the team.
They said Jammu and Kashmir State has a great talent in Cricket but don't get chance to play.
They requested CEO JKCA to make drastic changes in the team so that image of state is saved for future matches.
They also said there should be no place for outside cricketers in playing 11.
The outside players must be taken as mentor or coach for the team.