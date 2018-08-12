Ghani Gliders get Delhi Cricket Fed affiliation

Rising Kashmir News
Ghani Gliders Sports Club (GGSC) held it’s meeting at New Delhi with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Council of India in which various issues regarding sports were discussed with the authorities.
Director Ghani Gliders Tariq Rashid Ghani in a statement said that GG is now affiliated with Delhi Cricket Federation.
He said it was a long pending request of GG to get affiliation of Cricket Association outside state so that players of J&K get opportunity to play with players from outside the state.
He further said cricket in Valley is limited to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association only in which all the players do not get proper chance.
Ghani said it was his dream that players of J&K get bigger platform to play cricket outside the valley in addition to Ranji Trophy.
He added, Kashmiri boys are very talented but lack facilities like training camps and properly maintained grounds.
He assured players that GG affiliation would boost cricket for J&K players and hope the talent of the players will not be ignored. GG assured it's full support to new emerging players at this platform and requested authorities to send trained coaches for the players.