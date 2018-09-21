GGHS Nishat organizes seminar on ‘Ozone Depletion’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government Girls High School (GGHS), Nishat organized an inter-school seminar on the topic "Ozone Depletion" in collaboration with J&K State Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology.
The event began with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran. About eighteen students from various schools of the vicinity participated in the event. Bilal Ahmad Deputy Director Science and Technology Department was also present on the occasion, who in his address apprised the audience about the importance of the Ozone layer and the need to save it.
Manzoor Ahmad, Principal GHSS Tailbal, Mohammad Shafi Dabla, Principal GHSS Khimber and Nazir Ahmad, Principal Iqbal Islamia Mission School Brane acted as jury members. In the event Mehdia Firdous from Elite's Co-ed school Nishat bagged first prize while as Unqua Fatima and Fiza Asalm from GHSS Nishat secured the second and third position respectively.
Trophies and certificates were awarded by the Principal GGHSS Nishat who also thanked the jury members, guests and the audience.