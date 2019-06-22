GGC receives 70886 complaints during Governor’s rule

June 22, 2019 |

Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June 2018 – 21 June 2019, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 70886 complaints/grievances of which 70402 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 484 complaints / grievances are under process.

Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.