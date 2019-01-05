GGC disposes off 39321 grievances

JAMMU:
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) has since 20 June 2018 received 40444 complaints/grievances of which 39321 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 776 complaints / grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all three advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.