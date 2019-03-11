GFFC orders additional fee hike to ‘some’ private schools

March 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Government Fee Fixation Committee (GFFC) has approved 3 to 4 per cent additional annual fee hike to “some” private schools in Jammu and Kashmir, officials told Rising Kashmir on Sunday.

The order, according to the officials has been issued by the government to “some private” in addition to six per cent order—which was earlier announced by the committee in the month of January.

The extra allowance of charges to those schools according to sources have been approved after more than two dozen private schools filed an application before the GFFC seeking approval to charge more.

After the GFCC announced the six percent annual fee hike, more than 20 private schools of the state had re-applied for amendment in the annual fee structure.

Sources told Rising Kashmir, “A total number of 22 private schools had filed an application for the extra hike in annual fee structure in addition to the six percent that was approved earlier.

“The approval to increase more 3-4 percent in annual fee hike was given nearly to half of dozen schools among some are prominent private schools of Kashmir,” he said.

Sources however also said that the extra annual hike application of few prominent schools was rejected and were directed to follow the earlier order wherein the GFFC had approved them to charge only 6-percent annual fee hike.

Pertinently, private schools in the month of January were told to raise their fee structure annually by not more than 6 percent on the fee structure existing as on 1st August 2018.

However, the parents of those wards who are studying in private schools earlier had expressed their strong resentments against GFFC.

They said that the step of six percent fee hike annually will divide the students wherein the poor and lower class students will not able to peruse quality education and business class students will be the only students that will have access to education in good private schools for quality education.

Of the hundreds private schools that were charging tuition fee below Rs 1000 per month and annual charges below Rs 6000 had filed applications before the GFFC asking the committee to give them the approval to enjoy six percent annual hike benefits—the committee has also approved them to charge six percent annual fee hike.

In one of its order No 02-FFC of 2019, wherein the committee had disposed of applications of 325 private schools and have directed them to proceed to charge the annual fee hike by six percent of which an order was issued on January 28, 2019.

Earlier, the Committee had clarified that the 6 percent annual fee hike must not apply to the schools charging tuition fee less than Rs.1000- Per month and the annual fee of less than Rs.6000/- per annum.

The administrative officer of GFFC, Nazir-ul-Hussain Shah said, “We are yet considering the allow those private to charge more percents in annual fee hike in addition to existing six percent which was approved by the committee earlier.

He said, “We have got the applications from few private schools but as of now we have not allowed any school to charge anything beyond the 6 percent.”

NIA tactics aimed at hurting sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims: PDP

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday slammed government of India over summoning Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi by NIA—alleging that “tactics are aimed at hurting the sentiments of lakhs on Muslims of the state.”

In a statement issued here, MLC and PDP’s Srinagar District President Mohammad Khurshid Alam questioned the NIA’s move of summoning Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi and said that the BJP is trying to use Kashmir as a launching pad for 2019 elections. “It is unfortunate that the national elections are turning bad for real democracy in Kashmir with nocturnal raids, bundling people in jails, banning religious outfits, sealing mosques becoming order of the day. Such undemocratic measures will have grave consequences and those at the helm in New Delhi understand that they are playing with fire in Kashmir,” Alam said.

The PDP leader termed summoning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as deeply hurting, agonising and reflection of a dreadful vendetta against the people of Kashmir. “If the government thinks that it can browbeat the people of Kashmir by such mindless, disrespectful and blasphemous tactics, it should know that people of Kashmir will fervently oppose such ploys. The authorities must respect the religious sentiments of people and not coerce the Muslims of Kashmir to take extreme measures,” Alam said.