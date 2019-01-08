Get NoCs before holding rallies: Police tells politicians

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 07:
Police has advised politicians to seek security clearance from Police before holding any rally in the Valley.
They have been directed to follow the security advisory.
Police has issued advisory to politicians, who are protected by the Special Security Group (SSG) commandos, on holding of political rallies in the Valley.
In the advisory, politicians have been directed to first seek “proper security permission” from police before holding any rally.
This advisory comes at a time when politicians have started to hold rallies and prepare ground for upcoming assembly elections in the State.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order, security, Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that advisories in shape of booklets have been issued to all protected persons including politicians.
“They have been requested to adhere to those advisories and particularly about the security norms to be followed,” he said adding, “This is in the interest of their own safety”.
Munir said police would never advise them (politicians) to go to a place if there is any law and order problem or an encounter taking place.
“We will not put them in risk,” he said.
The mainstream politicians are gearing up to increase their activities for the upcoming elections in the state.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti started her campaign by visiting the families of militants in volatile south Kashmir in a bid to garner support for the party in the assembly polls.
PDP is facing major rebellion after fall of PDP-BJP coalition government with at least eight of her colleagues leaving the party and joining other parties.
South Kashmir, which has become hot bed of militancy, had remained out of bounds for mainstream politicians after the killing of HizbulMujhideen commander BurhanWanion July 8, 2016.
Sources said the politicians have been asked to first seek proper security clearance from the concerned district police heads before holding any rally especially in south Kashmir.
They said the politicians would not be allowed to visit a place if there is any law and order issue or gunfight going on between the militants and forces.
“They need to inform and seek clearance so that proper arrangements are made,” said a senior police officer.