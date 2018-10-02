Geriatric Medicine CME held at JLNM Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo Monday inaugurated a separate OPD and registration counter for senior citizens at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari.
On ‘International Day of Older Persons’ Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital, Rainawari organized the first-ever Geriatric Medicine Continued Medical Education (CME) in the auditorium hospital. Geriatric Medicine is a branch of medicine that deals with the treatment of elderly people.
The conference aimed at creating awareness among senior citizens in general and medical fraternity in health services in particular about Geriatric Medicine, besides the sensitization regarding Geriatric OPD at JLNM Hospital.
Geriatric Medicine OPD has started in JLNM hospital since last four months twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday). As Geriatric Medicine OPD saw an overwhelming response from the elderly patients, in the best interest of health care of elderly patients as well as public demand, Geriatric Orthopedic OPD (Ortho-Geriatrics) was started in September 2018, on every Wednesday.
Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Health and Medical Education, Mr. Atal Dulloo, was the Chief Guest on the occasion, and inaugurated separate registration counter for senior citizens at JLNM Hospital in presence of Farooq Nazki, Guest of Honour, Dr. Kunzes Dolma, Special Guest, Dr. Samina Mufti, Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital and Dr. Zubair Saleem, I/C Dept of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital.
On the occasion, the message from former Director General Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman, who had taken the initiative of establishing Geriatric OPD at JLNM Hospital, was read out, “Due to development in public health and medicine in recent past, there is an increase in life expectancy resulting in increase in older adult population. In this backdrop, health sector needs to prepare itself to deal with the challenges imposed by the ailing elderly population. Elderly people are special and have special needs and requirements for their overall wellbeing”.
In her inaugural address, Dr. Samina Mufti, Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital said, “On this day we are reminded of our responsibility of universal health coverage and make our hospital accessible, affordable, to older people for comprehensive health care delivery including promotive, preventive and curative and rehabilitative health care. She further added, “Starting a separate registration counter, where they do not have to wait in long queues and OPD services is a humble start towards that direction. I wish that the Insurance schemes ready for launch take care of the elderly so that the increased life span years are quality ones”.
Dy Director (HQ) Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma in her keynote address emphasized on the importance of Geriatric Medicine in contemporary times.
Renowned writer and poet, Farooq Nazki, Guest of Honour on the occasion recited a poem in Kashmiri on old age.
While speaking on the occasion, Incharge Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital, Dr. Zubair Saleem said “We cannot fight Ageing that is something inevitable and normal. However, in order to prevent mental trauma inflicted on our elderly by discriminating them on the basis of their age, we can stand against Ageism”. He further added, “Elderly people should know the difference between process of ageing and course of illness. This will help them to live a healthy and dignified life”.
CEO, Licot Formulations, Sheikh Ashiq thanked all dignitaries and delegates for attending the CME and reiterated his support to such academic events for the cause of elderly and takes it as a social responsibility.
Other people who spoke on the occasion were, Dr. Nasir Shamas, Consultant Internal Medicine, who emphasized on the importance of vaccination in Geriatric Patients. Dr. H Vaqar Ahmed, Head Minimal Access Surgery deliberated on laproscopic surgery in elderly.
The event was attended by the physicians and other doctors across Kashmir Division.