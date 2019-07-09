Generic drugs result in Rs 2000 cr benefits for common people: GoI

July 09, 2019 | Agencies

The union government Tuesday said that generic drugs have resulted in benefits worth Rs 2,000 crore for common people.



Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said all manufacturers of scheduled medicines, branded or generic, have to sell their products within the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). Local taxes would also be applicable on the medicines.



During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said generic drugs have helped in benefits worth Rs 2,000 crore for common people.



He also mentioned various steps taken by the government, including fixing ceiling prices for over 1,000 medicines and reducing medical costs for cardiac patients.



"The medicines sold under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are generic and normally cheaper by 50-90 per cent of average price of top three brands of corresponding medicines," the minister said.