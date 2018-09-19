Generic drugs available at PMBJP kendras at affordable prices

50 stores operating in JK, more in the offing: CEO
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 18:
Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a centre sponsored scheme has opened around 50 drug centres (kendras) in J&K. The scheme launched by the department of pharmaceuticals, Government of India promises quality generic medicines at affordable prices.
Sachin Singh, CEO of the scheme said doctors in the state can prescribe the generic medicines without any fear. He was speaking in a seminar about the implementation and future scope of the scheme, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
He said people particularly poor and downtrodden sections of the society need to know about the initiative to lower healthcare burden.
“At present, these high-quality medicines are procured only from Word Health Organization (WHO) - Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified manufacturers and tested in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs before being dispatched for sale,” Sigh said.
He said Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI)—the implementing agency of PMBJP—is planning quality audit of manufacturers and labs with the help of Quality Council of India to ensure good quality practices.“Stringent norms including blacklisting of manufacturers are followed to ensure good quality products,” said Singh.
The CEO further said that the scheme will generate employment as more such stores will be opened to reach every block to cover the entire population.
Studies have shown rising out-of-pocket expenditures on health care, pushing around 32-39 million Indians below the poverty line annually, officials said.
State Coordinator, PMBJP, Riffat Nazir, said the entire network of the initiative is connected through software for management of procurement and supply.
“We have 324 items of medicines available at our drug stores (kendras) set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs,” she said.
The seminar was attended by doctors, senior functionaries of the civil administration and private pharmacists.
Riffat Nazir said there is a need to spread awareness among doctors and public at large about quality and effectiveness of generic drugs to make PMBJP a catalyst for reduction of overall drug prices. She said the prices are 70% less than the rates in market.
An official said a website and an application has been launched which enable a customer to find generic substitution and locate stores where it is available.
Speaking at the seminar Drug Controller, J&K, Lotika Khajuria also stressed the need to have more such drug stores in order to lower the burden on poor patients.
General Secretary Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) MS Rather said the service should be available in the peripheral areas to make medicine available at doorsteps of patients.
Health officials on the occasion suggested making it a doctor- center- scheme. Quoting WHO figures they said 469 million people in India do not have regular access to essential medicines.
An official associated with the scheme said for J&K they will procure medicines for next six months to provide drugs without any interruption at the centers.
PMBJP is a project launched by the central government in 2008 for the cause –quality medicines at affordable prices for all.