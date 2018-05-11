General’s assertions confusing: DPM

Srinagar:
Reacting over the remarks made by Army Chief General, Bipin Rawat vis-à-vis Kashmir, senior separatist leader and chairman Democratic Political Movement Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi Thursday said that the he seems to be “confused” with the reality.
“He himself admits that he doesn’t know what is happening in Kashmir. Rawat’s statement is contradictory and illogical,” he said. “Youth has irrigated this Movement with their sacred blood while Generals dictum that Azadi is not possible is a big joke and people of Kashmir have been poking fun over his remarks,” he added. He further said “It is clear now that General Rawat has accepted the fact that the majority of the people in Jammu and Kashmir "are demanding their right to self-determination and freedom".