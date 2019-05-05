General Observers review arrangements at Pulwama

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Rajpora, Pulwama Assembly segments Sajad Zaman Hazarika and General Observer for Pampore and Tral Assembly Segments of Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency(PC) Vinit Nandawar accompanied by the District Election Officer Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today visited Government Degree College for Women Pulwama, Food Corporation of India Godown Lethpora and EDI Pampore to review the distribution and collection centers established there

The official spokesperson said that the observers also reviewed the other arrangements put in place for upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, the observers also inspected Electronic Voting Machines/ Voter-verified paper audit trail strong rooms. They were briefed by the DEO about the availability/required machines.





