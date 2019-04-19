General Observer reviews poll preparedness in Shopian

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency’s (PC) Wachi and Shopian Assembly Segments Dr Shailesh Kumar Chaurisa, along with District Election Officer (DEO), Shopian, Dr. Owais Ahmed Thursday reviewed election preparedness and security arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (Nodal officer), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) Deputy DEO, Nodal Officers, Sectoral Magistrates, Zonal Magistrates and other concerned attended the meeting.

The General Observer reviewed the facilities provided at the polling stations including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness, facilities for specially-abled voters and transport facilities for dispatching the poll staff to different locations.

The DEO Shopian, through a power point presentation, briefed the Observer about the poll preparedness to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

He was informed about measures taken by District Administration for effective implementation of Model Code of Conduct, Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program, availability of Electronic Voting Machines/ Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) Awareness, provision of Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations, Special Electoral Camps for Persons with Disabilities, First Level Checks, randomization status, Communication Plan, Transport Plan, Human Resource Management, Web Casting, functioning of 1950 toll free number, c-Vigil, Election expenditure monitoring etc.

Meanwhile, SSP briefed the Observer about security management plan, pre-poll preparedness, categorization of polling stations, security arrangements for distribution centres, camping sites for additional forces, and communication plan and force requirements for ensuring peaceful elections.

The Observer expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by District Administration and lauded the management team for pro-actively carrying out standard arrangements for the smooth conduct of election in the district.

Later, the Observer also inspected Strong Room, District Call Centre, MCC cell and District election office.