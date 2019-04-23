General Observer reviews poll preparedness in Pulwama

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Rajpora, Pulwama Assembly segments Sajad Zaman Hazarika and General Observer for Pampore and Tral Assembly Segments of Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency(PC) Vinit Nandawar along with District Election Officer (DEO), Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah today reviewed the overall arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora, Deputy District Election Officer, Assistant Returning officers and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed the election-related matters including deployment of polling staff, functioning of constituted teams, distribution and collection of polling related material. Besides necessary arrangements at district –cum-collection centres including establishment of control rooms, refreshment for polling staff, communication and transportation plans, the status of model and women polling stations and other issues were also discussed in detail.

The Observer emphasized upon Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) and other officers and officials to provide Assured Minimum Facilities at the polling stations, install sign boards and ramp facilities wherever required and strictly adhere to the Election Commission of India guidelines for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

General Observers also discussed the issues related to electrification, water supply, availability of ramps, basic minimum facilities provided to polling staff at each polling station.

Meanwhile, polling arrangements were finalized for six Assembly segments comprising Anantnag, Doru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara and Pahalgam of Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency where polling for parliamentary elections will be held on April 23, 2019.

The polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and other logistics were dispatched for six segments from four dispatch centres.

The Returning Officer Anantnag Khalid Jahangir along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag and Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag monitored the dispatch process.



