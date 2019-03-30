General Observer reviews poll preparedness in B’pora

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Bandipora district Sandeep Pondrik, Friday convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers AEROs and EROs to review the election preparedness in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy District Election Officer Bilal Mukhtar and other senior officers.

Earlier, District Election Officer, Shahbaz Mirza gave a detailed presentation of preparedness at polling station level besides various other plans related to elections. He briefed the observer about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections and said different committees have been constituted with regard to the monitoring of election expenditure, Manpower, transport plan, media monitoring, randomization of EVM/VVPAT, machines besides flying squads, surveillance teams.

He informed that after addition of 3890 voters to the voter list, there are 233572 voters registered in the electoral rolls including 120042 males and 111241 females.

The meeting was informed that 312 Polling booths have been setup in the district including 283 hypersensitive polling booths and 29 sensitive booths.

Sandeep Pondrik reviewed the facilities being provided at the polling stations including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness, facilities for specially-abled voters and transport facilities for dispatching the poll staff to different locations. The meeting also informed about the security plan at polling stations and strong rooms besides transportation, dispatching and collection of EVMs.

He urged the officials to personally visit the respective polling stations and communicate to the concerned official’s in-case there is need for any repair or up-gradation of the polling stations so that necessary arrangements are made well in time.

He asked the officials involved in the election process to put their best efforts and work in a synergized manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district.



