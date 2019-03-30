About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer reviews poll preparedness in B’pora

General Observer for Bandipora district Sandeep Pondrik, Friday convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers AEROs and EROs to review the election preparedness in the district.
The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy District Election Officer Bilal Mukhtar and other senior officers.
Earlier, District Election Officer, Shahbaz Mirza gave a detailed presentation of preparedness at polling station level besides various other plans related to elections. He briefed the observer about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections and said different committees have been constituted with regard to the monitoring of election expenditure, Manpower, transport plan, media monitoring, randomization of EVM/VVPAT, machines besides flying squads, surveillance teams.
He informed that after addition of 3890 voters to the voter list, there are 233572 voters registered in the electoral rolls including 120042 males and 111241 females.
The meeting was informed that 312 Polling booths have been setup in the district including 283 hypersensitive polling booths and 29 sensitive booths.
Sandeep Pondrik reviewed the facilities being provided at the polling stations including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness, facilities for specially-abled voters and transport facilities for dispatching the poll staff to different locations. The meeting also informed about the security plan at polling stations and strong rooms besides transportation, dispatching and collection of EVMs.
He urged the officials to personally visit the respective polling stations and communicate to the concerned official’s in-case there is need for any repair or up-gradation of the polling stations so that necessary arrangements are made well in time.
He asked the officials involved in the election process to put their best efforts and work in a synergized manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

Latest News

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Mar 29 | Agencies
NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K

Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir

Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

Mar 29 | Junaid Kathju
Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Mar 29 | Agencies
ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Agencies
Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak describes incomprehensible India

Pak describes incomprehensible India's decision to reschedule upcoming ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Mar 29 | RK Online Desk
DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Mar 29 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Mar 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer reviews poll preparedness in B’pora

              

General Observer for Bandipora district Sandeep Pondrik, Friday convened a meeting of all AROs, Nodal Officers AEROs and EROs to review the election preparedness in the district.
The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Deputy District Election Officer Bilal Mukhtar and other senior officers.
Earlier, District Election Officer, Shahbaz Mirza gave a detailed presentation of preparedness at polling station level besides various other plans related to elections. He briefed the observer about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections and said different committees have been constituted with regard to the monitoring of election expenditure, Manpower, transport plan, media monitoring, randomization of EVM/VVPAT, machines besides flying squads, surveillance teams.
He informed that after addition of 3890 voters to the voter list, there are 233572 voters registered in the electoral rolls including 120042 males and 111241 females.
The meeting was informed that 312 Polling booths have been setup in the district including 283 hypersensitive polling booths and 29 sensitive booths.
Sandeep Pondrik reviewed the facilities being provided at the polling stations including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness, facilities for specially-abled voters and transport facilities for dispatching the poll staff to different locations. The meeting also informed about the security plan at polling stations and strong rooms besides transportation, dispatching and collection of EVMs.
He urged the officials to personally visit the respective polling stations and communicate to the concerned official’s in-case there is need for any repair or up-gradation of the polling stations so that necessary arrangements are made well in time.
He asked the officials involved in the election process to put their best efforts and work in a synergized manner to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

News From Rising Kashmir

;