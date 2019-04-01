General Observer inspects polling stations, MMC, strong room in G’bal

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observer for Ganderbal (Kangan and Ganderbal Assembly segments), Rahul Sharma along with District Election Officer, Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan today inspected several polling stations in twin assembly segments to review the arrangements with regard to Lok- Sabha Elections 2019.

The Observer was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, AROs, Nodal Officers, and other concerned.

During his visit, Observer inspected several polling stations including Government Higher Secondary School Nunnar, Government Middle School Wayil, Government Boys Secondary School Wussan and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kangan.

General Observer, at these Polling Stations, reviewed the assured minimum facilities which included the availability of water, electricity, furniture, accommodation for polling staff besides facilities for specially-abled voters.

On the occasion, Rahul Sharma also interacted with the BLOs and enquired about the EPIC distribution status, addition during summery revision and continuous updation besides total voters in concerned polling booths.

On the way, General Observer also visited distribution/collection Centre for Kangan Assembly segments at Government Degree College Kangan where he inspected the special arrangements regarding distribution and collection of EVMs and other material related to election and accommodation for polling staff.

Earlier, Observer also inspected the security arrangements for Material Management Cell (MMC) and Strong Room where EVMs are kept.

Later, under his supervision, the second phase of randomization of polling Parties for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was done in presence of DEO, SSP, ADDC, AROs, Dy DEO, and other senior officials.



