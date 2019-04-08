General Observer for Kokernag, Shangus assembly segments visits polling stations, chairs meetings

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The General Observer for Kokernag and Shangus assembly segments for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, Rajeev Sharma, today visited various parts of the area and inspected polling stations set up in various government school buildings namely 71- Nowgam A, 72 – Nowgam - F , 73 - Nowgam B, 75- Nowgam C, 76 Nowgam - D, 77 Nowgam D-1, 117 – Ugjibalan - B, 47 – Sahibabad Achabal A, 48- Sahibabad B, 50 – Sahibabad – C in Shangus Assembly Segment, Hillar Arhama, Mohripora, Sagam, Kokernag in Assembly segment Kokernag.

The official spokesperson said that the Observer interacted with people at Nowgam, Achabal and Kokernag and chaired meetings at Achabal and Kokernag in which AROs, other officers and officials related with elections, besides officers from JK Police were present.

The spokesperson said that the Observer emphasised upon all the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and others officers and officials to provide Assured Minimum Facilities to all the polling stations, fixing of sign boards and ramp facilities wherever required and strictly adhere to the Election Commission of India guidelines for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

The Observer appreciated all the AROs and other officers related to the election for their zeal, dedication and enthusiasm.

