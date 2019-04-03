General Elections 2019

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three more file nomination for Anantnag Constituency

Three more candidates namely Surinder Singh of Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party, Zubair Masoodi as an independent (Awami Itihad Party) and Kaiser Ahmad Sheikh as independent filed their nomination papers to contest for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, here on Tuesday. According to the official spokesperson the number of nominations filed so far has reached to six.

