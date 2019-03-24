Gender disparity: A human issue  

March 24, 2019 | Sana Jan

Feminism approaches to designate equal status to women in any society and shuts the old age traditional concept of men being dominant over women. It actually boosts the women power and their social identity hence feminism aims to create gender-based balance in the society was both the sexes male and female could share a common goal: to define, establish, and achieve political, economic, personal, and social gender equality.

Freedom from rigid customs under which female was intensely oppressed and considered lower in status than male members of the society. So the approach of feminism focuses on analyzing gender inequality. Themes explored in feminism include discrimination, objectification, oppression, patriarchy, stereotyping etc.

Though the media has maligned feminism as a drive for selfish fulfillment by female professionals, those who stand to gain the most are actually those who have the least. The demand for full equality for all women is profoundly radicalizing when it addresses the additional layers of discrimination women experience because of class, race, sexuality, disability, and age, and also the heightened impact on women and children of war, poverty and environmental degradation. Multi-issue feminism quickly develops into a critique of the whole social system. Feminism is like the other social movement which encompasses a variety of political tendencies like socialist, reformist, and radical

Socialist feminism traces the oppression of women to inequalities that developed in connection with the class system of private property. Socialist feminists view gender inequalities as intrinsic to the capitalist system, which makes vast profits off women's unpaid labor in the home and underpaid labor in the workforce. Reformist feminists believe that gender inequality can be eliminated through legislative or electoral reforms without the need to alter the capitalist system itself. Radical Women is today's leading socialist feminist women's organization. Since its inception it has called for multi-issue organizing strategies, independent from capitalist political parties that prioritize the needs of the most oppressed women.

Islam also has given its regulations, in holy Quran Says “O mankind! Fear your Lord Who initiated your creation from a single soul, then from it created its mate, and from these two spread the creation of countless men and women.Quran clearly expounds that man or woman are created from a single entity and are basically equal as far as gender is concerned. As a gender, one is not superior to the other.

But certain things are wrongly quoted in some minds of our modern societies. The approach is sometimes taken up to the level where demand for rights is less focused and feelings of hate or revenge are preferred. The reality is feminism stands for anti-patriarchy and not anti-men. Facts and incidents reveal that some use it as a tool for revenge and loot. In India between 2013 and 2014 around 52.2% rape cases filed were false. About 2753 rape cases were registered in which 1464 cases were found to be false; this shocking data was released by (DCW). The Delhi Commission of Women also revealed that revenge emerged to be the major cause behind such cases. Shamima Shafiq of the national commission of women revealed that “it is sad that people are misusing the rape laws to settle scores, while there are so many women who have nowhere turned to in genuine cases and how will they gather the guts if this turns out to be the trend”?. It is a serious issue because such perversions among genders leave the other members of communities into chagrin and pain and misrepresent the real feminism. Behind the social curtains, such illogical perceptions and perversions give birth to new problems like character Assassination, blackmailing etc. New challenges, issues and concepts emerge where victimized men start demanding for equality and protection of their rights and however they develop anti-women perception. Concepts here work in a paradox manner and in contrast to each other which simply leads towards gender inequality. Moreover many have experienced the misuse of feminism in everyday life-based activities whether during travel, offices, institutions, market places, etc. which isn’t good.

We can’t bring equality that too among genders until they are not aware of the difference between “right and privilege”. In this modern era where we celebrate international women’s day and we see great feminists and great luminaries of the world supporting and giving lectures on women empowerment. But still, there are ups and downs that need in-depth attention to create more ways of bringing gender equality. By Implementing educational campaigns where patriarchy is still present or places where patriarchy seems decomposed but still false sense of feminism exists. It is imperative to focus on and modify those who are misunderstood and also those who misinterpret. Moreover, I think the best way to manipulate or brainwash someone is done by convincing that they are victims, and this sense creates difference cum disturbance among genders, isn’t it?. The women authorities, feminism supporters should work on a much broader concept and create strategies sanitized with the real concept of feminism which is indeed good, beneficial and hopefully brings equality among women and men. Bringing equality could not be a hard motive if we realize the common ways to achieve it. Take an example; the social evil like pornography which has a severe negative effect on our society also delivers the gender gap. According to India Today magazine, the new data released by popular website PornHub says close to 47.5% watch porn on desktops, 49% on mobile phones between 2013 and 2014. However India is being 3rd largest porn viewing country, the data also shows that users in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and the northeastern states spent most of the time on the site. The question arises that people keep veiling on the fact that its effect is massive on our society and culture. These websites offer our generation to watch explicit videos which reflect Rape, nudity and much more, as a result, it has a direct or indirect impact upon the mind of viewers.

On behalf of gender inequality, it can be said that pornography is a sexually explicit subordination of women which is graphically depicted through these videos and pictures. It can be predicted that after being involved in watching this stuff some evil minds utilize their imagination into their actions which results into crime like rape, child abuse, harassments etc. due to social demand of pornography, crime like abduction of girls, child kidnapping, selling of girls, who are later dragged into prostitution seem rising. It can be neutralized if both men and women work together to fight such social issues. Gender disparity is prevalent in most of the sectors like professional sectors, the education sector and community sectors etc and policies that must fill the gap and built bridges between genders in most of today’s field lack potential to do so. In Kashmir, Gender equity is rising in the education sector and most of the policies framed for women upliftment are unsatisfactory. A lot of things can be done and ways to walk on, that can lead us towards the path of equality. As said by legends Actions speak louder than words so it is imperative to show support by actions. Once we realized that men should fight for the cause of women and in return women should fight for the cause of men. I am personally convicted of the fact that fighting for each other’s cause and not against each other is the best way to feel equality. In fact feminism and other modern movements spread widely during the 18th century with an aim to solve social problems after long time realization of social issues.

However, as time passed many social movements started working pell-mell. The reason being with time the society developed aggression, hate, economic greed, and modern lifestyle with less modern sense and thoughts. While solving issues we also give birth to new issues derived from the same issue we tried to solve, thus the matter remains partially unsolved. If we talk about India’s progress regarding gender equality, the gender development index shows that in the past decade many developments took place but issues like dowry, rape, honour killing, harassments eve teasing etc are still a matter of concern. Such issues can be solved if women work hand to hand with men of society. Then days are not too far for us to welcome change, development and prosperity together at the same time. Gender inequality is historically claimed as the movement for women but in fact, it is not only women’s issue it is actually a human issue because it affects us all. So it is imperative that we should see gender as a spectrum and not as two sets of opposing ideas.

(Author is pursuing MBBS in Kyrgyzstan)

