Gender based violence under dark of silence

March 11, 2019 | Afshan Nazir

“There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard,” Arundhati Roy.

In the current era of globalisation and liberalisation, despite rising awareness of gender equality, feminist movements, strict international pro-women conventions, declarations, and pro-women laws, gender-based violence against women is observed in every nook and corner of the world. Women are still regarded as less privileged, most vulnerable section of society.

Gender-based violence against women (GBVAW) is a shameful practice, which passes down to generations, transcends all boundaries, geography, cultures, religions, classes, affecting dignity, health, freedom, and liberty – basic and inalienable human rights – of its victims, yet remains concealed under the dark of silence.

Women – as actual targets of gender-based violence – give up their basic and fundamental freedoms and continue to live with a pervasive fear of violence in this free, liberalised twenty-first century.

Violence against women appears in many forms ranging from domestic violence, sexual violence including rape, sexual harassment, child sexual abuse, trafficking of women and children, commercial sexual exploitation, stalking, acid attacks to inhumane and unethical practices like dowry system, honour killings, child marriage, sex-selective abortion, just to name a few.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women, adopted in 1993 by the UN General Assembly recognises "the urgent need for the universal application to women of the rights and principles with regard to equality, security, liberty, integrity and dignity of all human beings".

In the same manner, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) adopted in 1979 by the UN General Assembly, commonly known as international bill of rights for women, casts obligation upon its signatory states to undertake a series of necessary measures, in order to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

Article 3 of the aforementioned convention fiercely lays obligation over signatory states to make legislative interventions and schematic interventions in favour of women, in order to ensure their overall development and advancement.

In India, the constitution under its various provisions recognises the ‘right to dignified life’ (free from any kind of violence) as a basic fundamental and inalienable right.

Expanding the horizons of the ‘right to life’ and ‘personal liberty’, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in a plethora of cases held that right to life encompasses ‘the right to live with human dignity’.

In the landmark case of Vishakha vs. the State of Rajasthan, the Hon’ble Court declared that the sexual harassment of working women at their workplaces amounts to violation of basic fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Furthermore, article 15(3) of the Indian Constitution authorises the state to make positive discrimination in favour of women so as to ensure their overall development.

In order to give effect to the constitutional provisions concerning women and in response to the continuing violence against women, state has put into place a number of pro-women legislations, which include: the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT), 1994, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA), 2005, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Protection and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018.

The primary legislation, protecting women from violence is the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, which, under its various provisions, defines crimes against women and also prescribes penalties for the perpetrators.

In 2012, soon after the gruesome Nirbhaya incident, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was introduced, which led to the amendment of IPC, Indian Evidence Act, and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 on laws related to sexual offences.

It added new offences, which include acid attack, attempt to acid attack, sexual harassment, act with intent to disrobe a woman, voyeurism, and stalking, by inserting sections 326 A, 326 B, 354 A, 354 B, 354 C and 354 D, to the IPC, respectively.

Tragic as it is, despite all the existing international and domestic pro-women laws, women continue to be the victims of this unspeakable violence.

As per the World Bank and World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, violence against women exists throughout the world. Their findings send a clear message to the world that gender-based violence against women is not a small problem restricted to small parts of the world only, but rather is a global pandemic affecting one-third of women, requiring immediate action.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, in the year 2015, a total number of 3, 27,394 incidents of crime against women were reported in India as compared to 2, 28,650 in the year 2011. This shows an increase in the reporting of the incidences of crimes committed against women by 30.16% between 2011 and 2015.

Thus it’s quite clear that ensuring a proper, violence-free environment to women requires not just legislative interventions, but also improvements in service delivery, change in social norms, attitudes and much more.

Unless and until special legislations concerning women are well implemented, this menace can’t be curbed. The non-implementation of the pro-women laws by the concerned authorities has always placed women at the receiving end. That said, however, efforts are being made both at the national and international level to address this grim reality.

The Government of India, over the past few years, has started making schematic/programmatic interventions, by introducing different schemes for the elevation of women such as Sakhi One Stop Centre Scheme (OSC Scheme), the Scheme of Universalisation of Women Helpline, Mahila Police Volunteers, Mahila Shakti Kendras etc.

These schemes, particularly OSC scheme, aim to eradicate all forms of violence against women and to facilitate them access to an ample range of services including police, medical, legal and psychological support under one roof.

At the international level, the UN secretary general has established a taskforce to review existing practices in preventing and addressing sexual harassment and make recommendations for the change.

On the similar lines, in October 2016, the World Bank launched the ‘Global Gender-Based Violence Task Force’ to encourage the institution’s efforts to prevent and respond to risks of gender-based violence against women and girls.

Right to live a dignified, violence-free life is the basic right of every human being. And human rights are the inalienable rights, the very least that every human being, be it a woman, man or child, deserves.

The irony is that in this technology-driven, globalised world they become the goal itself; women are still fighting for their basic, minimum rights, and the actual goal – which is to get equitable rights and complete justice – is too far away.

Various World Bank studies on women empowerment have made it clear that without women’s economic, political and social empowerment, the world economy can’t grow.

Commenting on women’s contribution to the world economy, Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank chief executive said that “no economy can grow to its full potential unless women and men participate fully”.

The Senior Director for Development Economics at the World Bank, Shanta Devarajan, further added that “giving women equal opportunity is a moral and economic imperative and rescinding discriminatory laws is a vital first step.”

It’s, therefore, the obligation of the world community and of course state authorities to strive for the empowerment of women and help them provide a better and just environment where they will be honoured and treated with dignity.

Unless and until the global equity gap between men and women disappears completely, the idea of ‘just world’ can’t be conceived. Till then it’s only a distant dream, a utopian concept.