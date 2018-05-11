Gen Rawat’s statement provocative: JKDFP

Srinagar:
Terming the statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat about Kashmir as ‘provocative’, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed displeasure on the confrontational statement issued by General Rawat at a time when even pro-India political parties have started understanding the sensitivity of Kashmir issue.
A JKDFP spokesperson in a statement issued here said that General Rawat’s present statement is in contrast to his last one where he had said that issues must be resolved mutually.
“Arrogant people like General Rawat will see the success of Kashmiri people with their eyes,” JKDFP said.
Strongly contesting the statement of General Rawat, a JKDFP spokesperson said that history bears witness to the fact that just movements have always achieved success against mightiest military powers of the world and General Rawat must read the freedom struggle of its own country for a glaring example of that. “The British were adamant to stick in India but the steadfastness of then leaders compelled them to leave the subcontinent even after the fact that people were dependent on them. The freedom loving people of the subcontinent did not surrender and finally achieved their much cherished and deserved goal of freedom,” the amalgam said.
Rawat’s statement an open threat to Kashmiris: JKLF (H)
Srinagar: JKLF (H) Chairman Javaid Ahmad Mir reacting over the statement of Army Chief Bipan Rawat, said today that it was really sad on the part of South Asia that biggest military power of the world is threatening the innocent civilian population of Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson alleged that that the army chief is always adding fuel to the fire.
“Kashmiri people are made blind, our mothers and sisters, killed thousands of thousands people, vandalized properties but Kashmiri Nation still once clear message to India that Kashmiri is will never surrendered against any threat. Javaid Mir said Indian army chief always adding fuel to the fire it seems that General Rawat was not addressing Kashmiri nation, he was replying to the lady who claims to be a Chief Minister of J&K Mrs. Mehbooba Mufti and all the Indian Main Stream Parties who are supporting Indian democracy in Kashmir from last seven decades.