Gen Rawat threatens Pak of ‘painful’ retaliation

‘Time to give it back to Pakistan’
AgenciesNew Delhi, Sep 22:
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Saturday welcomed government's decision to call off talks with Pakistan and said that it's time to give it back to Pakistan army and militants.
"Talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand," Gen Rawat said soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called India's decision “arrogant and negative”.
“I think our government's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism," Rawat told ANI.
He said that India needs to take stern action to avenge the barbarism carried out by militants and Pakistan army.
"Yes, it's time to give it back to them in the same coin ... not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain," Rawat said.
“I don't want to comment on political issues. But I'll like to say that we're getting full cooperation. We're given freedom on how to carry out our operations. And you can see its effect in Kashmir and North-east,” he said.
The Indian government on Friday called off the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, which was scheduled in New York on the sidelines of the United Nation's General Assembly (UNGA) next week.
The recent killing of a BSF man near the International Border was cited as one of the reasons for cancelling the talks. The body of the trooper was found on September 19 with multiple bullet injuries. His throat had been slit and eyes gouged out, a brutal action possibly committed by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT).
Distancing himself from the controversy over Indo-France Rafale deal, General Rawat said the Army needs modern weapons.
"We continuously need modern weapons. There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces," he said.