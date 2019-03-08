Gen Rawat asks troops to remain prepared to deal with any situation

March 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has directed army personnel deployed along the border with Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Gen Rawat issued the direction after visiting the forward locations along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir and several border posts in Rajasthan.

During the visit, the Army Chief was briefed on the prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the formations to deal with any eventualities.

"The Army Chief expressed his complete confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Army to thwart any nefarious design of Pakistan," the Army said.

"He praised high state of morale of troops and instructed them to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Air Force," it said in a statement.

In Rajasthan, Gen Rawat visited forward locations like Barmer and Suratgarh to review the operational deployment.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters conducted air strikes in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.