Gen Ranbir congratulates students for their achievement in 10th, 12th exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
In the recently declared results of J&K 10th & 12th board exams, the students of Army Goodwill School have performed exceedingly well.
In a statement, a spokesperson said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command has conveyed his deep appreciation to both the students as well as the faculty member for their painstaking efforts towards shaping the future of the children of the Kashmir.
The statement said since 1990, Army in J&K has established 43 Army Goodwill Schools with an aim to provide quality education to the youth of J&K at their doorsteps, especially for underprivileged and those in far-flung areas.
The statement said in 12th standard, 73% students of Army Goodwill School have cleared the board exams with 37% of them securing distinctions. Amongst them is Shajar Nisar of AGS Wuzur who having scored 97.20% marks bagged 7th rank in the state. In 10th board exams, children of Army Goodwill School have performed even better with 93% pass result and 38% distinction. The topper amongst them is Mehak Jaan of AGS Hajin who has secured 5th rank in board result having obtained 98% marks. Ubaid Rasool of AGS Ziran secured 18th rank in J&K board with 96.6%.
The statement further said that it is also heartening to know that the children of the AGSs not only fair well in academics but also in co-curricular activities. In the recently concluded “Design for Change I Can School Challenge 2018”, AGS Harkabahadur, Kargil has stood first for their innovative idea of using the discarded plastic bottles to build a protective fence around the school premises. As part of the reward, the students will receive a grant of Rs 50,000 and get an opportunity to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan in Feb 2019.