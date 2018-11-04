Geelnai, Hurriyat (M) condemn killing of mentally unsound person in Shopian

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of mentally challenged person Raies Ahmad Wani by forces near army camp in Pehnoo Shopian.
“It is a cold-blooded murder,” said Geelani, saying “Forces, laced with unbridled powers and impunity under the cover of black laws, are trigger-happy and kill Kashmiris whenever and wherever they wish to, as has been witnessed in the last seven decades.”
Strongly condemning the killing of a mentally challenged person, Geelani in a statement stressed for stringent action against killers and demanded probe into the killing by world agencies. Government forces personnel enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws were feeling no shame to spill the blood of innocent people in the region.
While extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the family members of slain person, Geelani said that we stand with them and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Rejecting the police version about the killing, Syed Ali Geelani said these statements are issued to befool people and added that instead of taking any action against killers, confusing statements are issued to save these murderers.
Hurriyat (M) Conference condemned the “custodial” killing of a mentally unsound person Raies Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Hameed Wani, a resident of Bugam, Kulgam following Government forces at Shopian army camp tortured him immensely before being shot dead.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat while expressing solidarity and sympathy with the family members of slain Wani, termed the incident as tragic and open aggression by the government forces.
The Hurriyat said that the government forces feel proud in killing even insane persons as they are enjoying ultimate impunity and unbridled powers under the draconian black laws to kill anyone at their will and wish in Kashmir.