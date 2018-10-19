Geelani’s close aide booked under PSA

Srinagar:
Nisar Hussain Rather- a senior separatist leader and close aide of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, has been booked under Public Safety Act and shifted to Kotbhalwal Jail Jammu on Thursday.
Rather had been arrested two weeks before by Rainawari police after posters praising Hizb poster boy Burhan Wani had appeared during Muharram procession in the area.
The authorities according to a police official had become apprehensive as multiple sections of Shia mourners commemorated slain militant commander Burhan Wani of the Hizbul Mujahideen who was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8, 2016, triggering Valley-wide protests in which more than 100 civilians were killed.
A senior police officer said the department was in possession of multiples videos and photographs showing mourners either raising banners and posters of Wani or praising his killing.
He added that role of Nisar Hussain Rather was established when during investigation it came to fore that Rather was brain behind all these processions and posters.
Rather who heads Tehreek-e-Wahdat, a constituent of Syed Ali Geelani led Hurriyat Conference was shifted to Kotbhalwal jail Jammu on Thursday. “Before slapping PSA on him, Rather was kept at police station Rainawari and Kothibagh,” said a close confidant of Rather admitting that he was booked for raising slogans and posters of popular slain militant commander Burhan Wani.