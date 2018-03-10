Geelani welcomes Zeid’s statement, says UNO measures needed to halt bloodshed in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
While hailing the statement of UN High Commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad in which he has voiced his concern over series of human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Friday said that “we believe that UNO will take necessary steps in this regard and take measures to halt bloodshed and check growing excesses against unarmed and peaceful civilians”. Advising New Delhi “to see writing on wall”, Syed Ali Geelani, “rejected” New Delhi’s response, saying it illustrates their haughty inhuman approach.
“While violating the norms laid in human rights charter, Indian authorities are trampling and violating human values, and that all member countries should honor and respect right to self-determination for all subjugated nations,” Geelani said, adding: “We appeal international community and UNO to take measures for the resolution of this long pending dispute.”
“Kashmir dispute has multiplied human tragedies, and because of this lingering issue, millions of people are facing immense hardships and a state of uncertainty and instability is looming over whole South Asian region,” Geelani said.
Hailing UN High Commissioner for his keen interest in the issue, Geelani expressed hope that he will play a positive and effective role for its peaceful settlement and in halting human rights abuses in J and K.
Geelani asked to resolve issue as per aspirations, wishes and expectations of people of state and added that it is not a cross border issue between two countries, or terrorism, instead an issue accepted by international community.
“I have repeatedly said that this is an unrealistic stand of New Delhi and Indian political leaders, despite that they have given their commitment to the people of Kashmir. It was India and not Pakistan which took the case to the UN, and they have pledged that the people of J&K would be given the right to self-determination. That resolution was accepted by both India and Pakistan and the world community is witness to it,” said Geelani.
Kashmir issue poses threat for world peace, said Geelani and added that “it is not a border issue between two countries, instead it is proving a big obstacle in peace, prosperity and development in the region”.
People in Jammu Kashmir don’t like any confrontation and are against war like situations, said Geelani.
“I with sincere heart want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek peaceful resolution to the long pending issue,” said Geelani, adding: “Since past 70 years we are striving for our fundamental right, and India instead of fulfilling its commitment, are resorting to brute approach and carrying massacres in state. Six lakh souls were lost due to unending horrendous situations, thousands were killed in forces custody and thousands are languishing in jails and detention centers.”
Appealing human rights organizations, UNO, Asia Watch, IHRC and world community to take cognizance of this “lawlessness, human rights violations and continuous bloodshed”, Geelani said these organizations should take cognizance of growing human rights violations in Kashmir and asked them “to ensure safety and dignity of 15 million people in J and K”.
0 Comment(s)