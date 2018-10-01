Geelani welcomes Pak for ‘courageously highlighting’ Kashmir at UN

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Sunday welcomed Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for “courageously highlighting Kashmir issue” at the United Nations.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said Qureshi had proved to be a friend and well-wisher of Kashmir.
He said that although UN had not lived to the expectations of the “oppressed” and “suppressed” nation for which this forum had come into existence, by reminding UN of this long-standing and almost forgotten issue of Kashmir, Qureshi again reiterated Pakistan’s stand that unless the core issue of Kashmir was resolved as per its historical perspective and according to the wishes of Kashmiris, “dance of death and destruction” would not end.
Reacting to the UNGA speech of External Affairs Minister, Sushma Sawraj, Geelani said, “It was full of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities.”
“We are neither surprised nor did we expect anything substantial to be delivered there because most people under the toxic influence of power and might fail to accept truth,” he said.
Geelani said it was due to this “arrogant mindset” that New Dehi prefers to be in denial mode since the “tragedy of Kashmir was born in 1947”.
“Claiming to be the largest democracy with multi-cultural society and a fast-growing economic hub, it can’t dare to accept the bare and internationally-recognized issue not because they are not in knowhow of the fact but only because they believe that they can crush the genuine people’s movement with their military might,” he said. “Lies even repeated for centuries and by the whole world still remain lies.”
The Hurriyat (G) Chairman said it was expected from New Delhi to be in the “cocoon of its denial”.
“However, we were really surprised that this was deviation from the universally-accepted and recognized issue was softly and quietly tolerated without causing any repels in the conscious and commitment of those sitting and listening in the august house,” Geelani said. “They very well knew that 18 resolutions presently lying in the UN office clearly and loudly contradict the gentle lady delivering the sermon on the podium. By doing so, India has not only once again added insult to our injuries but put a big question mark on the authenticity and effectiveness of this world forum whose relevance and authority has already faded from past few decades.”
Speaking on the Indo-Pak tension, Geelani said non-resolution of Kashmir is a bone of contention between the two nuclear powers and if UN fails to play its role in solving this grave human issue not only Indo-Pak subcontinent but global peace and stability was under sever threat which could culminate in the world’s biggest human catastrophe.
Highlighting the need for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue, he said the coercive measures, killings, detentions and suppressions would yield nothing, and instead lead to devastation.
Calling the approach of Indian leadership as “unrealistic” and “arrogant”, Geelani said, “Suppression and oppression won’t deter us from pursuing our mission of right to self-determination.”