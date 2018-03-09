Geelani warns Govt against hush-up in Kathua rape and murder case

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Thursday accused ruling coalition in state of providing safe passage to those accused in Kathua rape and murder case.
Blaming authorities for deliberate attempt to hush up the case by destroying evidences and building up a communal narrative around the heinous crime, Syed Ali Geelani expressed his deep concern and while referring to Asiya and Nilofer rape and murder case.
He added local police and stooges influenced the investigations and later case was shelved without assigning any reason.
Lashing out at government, Geelani said: “They are trampling all norms and ethics and that instead of preserving the evidences the police destroyed all evidences to save skin of those involved in barbarous crime.”
Syed Ali Geelani condemned the “politicization and communalization” of an eight-year-old girl’s rape and murder and alleged that vested and communal sections were politicizing and communalizing situations, thus sabotage investigation”.
“It is a well thought out ploy to save criminals and in-depth investigation will lead to more arrests and will certainly reveal the involvement of more assailants,” asserted Geelani,, adding: “It is quite strange that instead of cooperating with investigating agencies to nab culprits, these stale minded elements are creating hurdles, and this indicates that those organizing rally and protests in favor of criminals, too are involved in the crime,” he said.
Commenting over the slow pace in investigations, intentions to handover case to CBI and pressure created by vested interests, Syed Ali Geelani said that “it is a deliberate move to shelve the case as was observed in Asiya and Nilofer Shopian double murder and rape case”.
Blaming BJP and other “communal elements” for hooliganism, bullying and instigating sectarian strife in state, Geelani said that “it will have dire consequences and distressing effect on dignity and honor of citizens living in state”.
Geelani stressed on impartial probe and stringent action against those involved in Kathua rape and murder case, saying , “We are closely monitoring the case proceedings and situations and won’t allow any lacuna or any attempt to influence investigation”,
“People won’t act as mute spectators and will react and resent if accused are favored with lenient view,” said Geelani.
