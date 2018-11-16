Geelani visits hometown Sopore after 8 years

Says ‘Delhi wants to turn Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra’
Noor ul HaqSopore:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Thursday alleged that India was “hell bent on turning Jammu and Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra.”
The veteran separatist leader—who continues to be under house detention since 2010 was allowed to pay visit to his aggrieved daughter at his hometown in north Kashmir’s Sopore township. His elder daughter’s husband had passed away last week.
Speaking to the mourners, Geelani said that people must maintain unity and not be divided on the basis of caste, color or language.
“Islam teaches us brotherhood and we must not be divided on basis of caste, color or on the basis of being wealthy and poor. We are Muslims and as Muslims we must protect our identity,” Geelani said. He accused “India of unleashing its plans to turn Kashmir into a Hindu Rashtra.”
The octogenarian leader reached Dooru Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, his first visit to the area after a gap of eight years, to meet his bereaved daughter whose husband Ghulam Hassan Makdhoomi (the eldest brother-in-law of the octogenarian leader) passed away at SKIMS Soura on Tuesday.
While reiterating demand for self-determination Syed Ali Geelani said that despite brutal Indian oppression, the youth are sacrificing their lives to end the “Indian occupation” in Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani said that Kashmir was “occupied” by India after the partition and it was still going on. “Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted the illegal rule of India in Kashmir,” he said, adding “Jammu and Kashmir is the illegal and forced military occupation of India and Muslims of Kashmir never accept the illegal rule of India. Delhi is using military power to suppress the peaceful and genuine voices of people here.”
Addressing the mourners, Geelani said that over one lakh people in Kashmir have sacrificed their lives for the just cause of self-determination. He said that government forces have limited his movement and he can’t move around at his will.
“I want to reach out to my people, meet the oppressed ones, the families of martyrs, participate in the funerals of martyrs’ but we are not allowed to move around. I want to speak about Islam and freedom but we are living inside this cage,” Geelani said.