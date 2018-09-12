Geelani urges UN to probe HR excesses in JK

Welcomes High Commissioner’s remarks on UN report
Srinagar, September 11:
Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani welcomed the United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner Michel Bachelet’s remarks on “poor performance of India, with reference to protection of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Geelani expressed hope that the newly appointed High Commissioner for UN Human Rights Commission shall endeavor to fulfill the obligations of this august world body with respect to protection of civil and political rights of the people all over the world including Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior separatist leader termed Kashmir issue as humanitarian and an issue of right to self-determination as established by the Indian Independence Act of 1947 and guaranteed by the United Nations in a resolution passed and accepted by the UN on the request of the then Indian leadership.
In a statement Geelani said, “Killings in the broad day light and in the custody of occupation forces, showers of bullets and pellets on the peaceful protest marches, leaving thousands of people, irrespective of gender and age, maimed, disabled, blind and half dead, has become a routine matter.” He further said, “Random arrests have become a source of ransom for the men in uniform and their mercenaries. The victims of political vengeance get repeatedly public safety acts slapped on them, keeping the accused persons without any trail for prolonged periods of time, is a worst form of vendetta, ordeal and lawlessness.”
He condemned the lack of alleged denial of basic amenities to the prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir in almost all jails in and outside the state. Geelani said that the recent killings are the fresh sample cases of human rights violations.
Hurriyat(G) chairman demanded a high level probe by the authentic bodies under the auspices of UN, into “the heinous war crimes” in Jammu and Kashmir.