Geelani urges poll boycott on April 18

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani urged people for complete election boycott and shut down on April 18 in poll-bound areas of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. In a statement on Tuesday, he said, "On one hand ruthless killings, unabated arrest spree, economic strangulation, vehicular restriction, enforced demographic changes through judicial onslaught is on its peak and on other hand a vast military exercise under the veil of election is being thrusted on this helpless nation just to endorse the brutal suppression."

He said that the mainstream parties and their leaders are least bothered about the miseries of the people, they, instead, are desperate to get to the power corridors to continue sucking people's blood.

Hurriyat Chairman said the mainstream parties and its politicians are befooling the people with the promises, they themselves sold for their family gains.

Geelani said that all these "old traitors and fresh entrants" have a common goal to cement the oppressive bonds, in return of perks and privileges for themselves, otherwise it is known to everybody that they are the main architects of all the miseries of Kashmir.

Hurriyat chairman said that conscious nations always strive hard to safeguard the future of their coming generations and we have got the opportunity once again to prove it not only to the oppressor but to the whole world as well.

