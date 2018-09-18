Geelani urges people to boycott elections

Pays tributes to militants and a civilian killed in Kulgam
Srinagar, September 17:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani asked youth to remain cautious about the “sinister designs of anti-movement elements” and urged people to boycott upcoming elections. In a statement issued on Monday Geelani told youth to “Exhibit steadfastness and keep away from the sham elections.” He said participation in these elections is tantamount to “treason with the blood of martyrs”.
Geelani said that people’s participation in elections is portrayed by New Delhi as “a verdict in their favor” and is used to mislead world community. He said that boycott will send a strong message to world community that people are pursuing a “cherished mission” and in no way, justify, defend or favour these elections.
Appealing people to boycott every election, be it Panchayat, Assembly or Parliament, Hurriyat chairman said, “It provides Indian leadership an opportunity for changing the demography and discourse of Jammu and Kashmir, state subject law and economic exploitation.”
Hurriyat Chairman made these remarks during his telephonic address to mourners gathered at Kulagam Qazigund. Five militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter Saturday in Kulgam.
Paying tributes to the slain militants and the civilian Syed Ali Geelani said “Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and for right to self-determination.” He said, “We are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove harmful for our movement.”
He further said that aggressive measures by forces, luring the youth with jobs, perks and privileges will never succeed in deterring people from “pursuing our cause.”