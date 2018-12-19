About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Geelani undergoes minor eye surgery

Published at December 19, 2018 01:52 AM


Srinagar, Dec 18:

 Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was taken to Sharp Sight Centre of Florence hospital, Chanpora this morning for his eye checkup. A team of noted ophthalmologists conducted several tests of the pro-freedom leader and performed a minor surgery on his right eye. After the procedure he was discharged from the hospital with the advice of complete rest and to avoid dust and cold. He was accompanied by his office bearers and both his sons. Doctors further advised him for post procedure checkup.

