About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani, UJC pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Gani Lone on their anniversary

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Monday paid tributes to the Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their anniversary.
In an e-mailed statement issued here, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying “respecting the sacrifice of martyrs is responsibility for us.”
He said “these two slain leaders sacrificed their lives and conveyed a message to the enemies that freedom is the only solution to Kashmir issue. They were killed by the secret agents of enemies.”
UJC chief further added that besides freedom struggle, the Mirwaiz family especially Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) and Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) has also played pivotal role in spreading the Islam.
He added that “72 people were killed in the funeral of Moulana Farooq while as several others were maimed. But still, the freedom movement is on with full vigor.”
UJC chief also prayed for the heavenly abode of the slain leaders and said that the sacrifice of the martyrs will bear the fruit soon.
Meanwhile paying rich tributes to the Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq on their respective anniversaries, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said “both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.”
In a statement issued here, recalling his personal relation with both the leaders, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that he always treated them as younger brothers. “They had immense leadership qualities and had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause of freedom movement.”
While memorizing their valuable contributions for the ongoing movement, he expressed his hope that their followers and fans shall lead their mission with zeal and zest and stand as a mountains against those who are hell-bent to exploit their sacrifices for their petty interests.
Terming Moulana Farooq as an Islamic scholar and great orator and Ab. Gani Lone a seasoned politician and a statesman, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman urged the people to observe a complete shutdown on May 21, 2019 and make “Eidgah Chaloo” programe a grand success to commemorate their martyrdom.
He paid his tributes and reverence to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their honour, wealth and precious lives for the ongoing freedom movement since 1931. He also expressed his hope that the pro-freedom people of Kashmir shall remain vigilant to safeguard their exemplary sacrifices.

 

Latest News

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

It will be Iran's official end if they attack us: Trump

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani, UJC pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Gani Lone on their anniversary

              

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Monday paid tributes to the Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their anniversary.
In an e-mailed statement issued here, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying “respecting the sacrifice of martyrs is responsibility for us.”
He said “these two slain leaders sacrificed their lives and conveyed a message to the enemies that freedom is the only solution to Kashmir issue. They were killed by the secret agents of enemies.”
UJC chief further added that besides freedom struggle, the Mirwaiz family especially Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) and Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) has also played pivotal role in spreading the Islam.
He added that “72 people were killed in the funeral of Moulana Farooq while as several others were maimed. But still, the freedom movement is on with full vigor.”
UJC chief also prayed for the heavenly abode of the slain leaders and said that the sacrifice of the martyrs will bear the fruit soon.
Meanwhile paying rich tributes to the Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq on their respective anniversaries, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said “both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.”
In a statement issued here, recalling his personal relation with both the leaders, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that he always treated them as younger brothers. “They had immense leadership qualities and had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause of freedom movement.”
While memorizing their valuable contributions for the ongoing movement, he expressed his hope that their followers and fans shall lead their mission with zeal and zest and stand as a mountains against those who are hell-bent to exploit their sacrifices for their petty interests.
Terming Moulana Farooq as an Islamic scholar and great orator and Ab. Gani Lone a seasoned politician and a statesman, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman urged the people to observe a complete shutdown on May 21, 2019 and make “Eidgah Chaloo” programe a grand success to commemorate their martyrdom.
He paid his tributes and reverence to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their honour, wealth and precious lives for the ongoing freedom movement since 1931. He also expressed his hope that the pro-freedom people of Kashmir shall remain vigilant to safeguard their exemplary sacrifices.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;