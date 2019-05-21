Geelani, UJC pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Gani Lone on their anniversary

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Monday paid tributes to the Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their anniversary.

In an e-mailed statement issued here, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying “respecting the sacrifice of martyrs is responsibility for us.”

He said “these two slain leaders sacrificed their lives and conveyed a message to the enemies that freedom is the only solution to Kashmir issue. They were killed by the secret agents of enemies.”

UJC chief further added that besides freedom struggle, the Mirwaiz family especially Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) and Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) has also played pivotal role in spreading the Islam.

He added that “72 people were killed in the funeral of Moulana Farooq while as several others were maimed. But still, the freedom movement is on with full vigor.”

UJC chief also prayed for the heavenly abode of the slain leaders and said that the sacrifice of the martyrs will bear the fruit soon.

Meanwhile paying rich tributes to the Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq on their respective anniversaries, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said “both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.”

In a statement issued here, recalling his personal relation with both the leaders, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that he always treated them as younger brothers. “They had immense leadership qualities and had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause of freedom movement.”

While memorizing their valuable contributions for the ongoing movement, he expressed his hope that their followers and fans shall lead their mission with zeal and zest and stand as a mountains against those who are hell-bent to exploit their sacrifices for their petty interests.

Terming Moulana Farooq as an Islamic scholar and great orator and Ab. Gani Lone a seasoned politician and a statesman, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman urged the people to observe a complete shutdown on May 21, 2019 and make “Eidgah Chaloo” programe a grand success to commemorate their martyrdom.

He paid his tributes and reverence to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their honour, wealth and precious lives for the ongoing freedom movement since 1931. He also expressed his hope that the pro-freedom people of Kashmir shall remain vigilant to safeguard their exemplary sacrifices.