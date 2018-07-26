Geelani terms Quetta attack beastly, pays tributes to slain youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday condemned the suicide bomb attack on a polling station in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, saying that “Those involved in the barbaric attack are beastly enemies of the entire humanity.”
Condemning the terror attack in which over 30 people were killed, and scores of others injured, Geelani said, “It is a well thought-out conspiracy to defame and malign this country.”
“Pakistan faces multiple problems and cross border terrorism. The attack is result of deep conspiracy against Pakistan,” he said.
Demanding exemplary punishment for killers, Geelani said that “we wish to see a stable and prosperous Pakistan”.
In his appeal to all religious and political parties, he asked them “to join hands against these unscrupulous elements and work jointly for the welfare of Pakistan and its people”.
“We feel pain and all our sympathies are with bereaved families and people of Pakistan,” Geelani added.
Expressing his condolences and sympathies with the grief stricken families and those injured in terror act, Geelani said, “Killing of 30 innocent civilians and injuring hundreds is a grave concern for the whole Pakistan.” “Terrorism in every form and place is condemnable and no religion, particularly Islam, has any place for actions like these. The people involved in this attack can never be the well-wishers of humanity,” he said.
Paying tributes to the youth slain Molvi Bashir Ahmad and Abid Hussain in Anantnag gunfight, Syed Ali Geelani said that “they bravely and willingly offered their today for our tomorrow”.
“Youth are on the forefront of the movement laying down their precious lives,” Geelani said while blaming authorities for political uncertainty in state.
Geelani said that “their stubborn attitude is the root cause of appalling situations and continuous bloodshed in state”.
Geelani justified the “resentment shown by youth in Kashmir”, saying “our youth were taking up arms to put an end to slavery and this barbarity”.
Geelani added that “the insensitivity of authorities in New Delhi is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed. Youth have no option but to resent this age-old slavery and take arms to defend their rights”.
Syed Ali Geelani also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran educationist and “staunch follower of Kashmir movement”, Prof Mohammad Altaf Malik of Sopore.