Geelani terms Modi’s ‘integral part’ statement a ‘cruel joke’

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming the “JK being an integral part of India” statement of Prime Minister Narender Modi as “unrealistic” and a “cruel joke”, Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said the issue was an internationally-recognised dispute and could not be changed with these “false and arrogant” statements.

He said Modi was absolutely “ignorant” about the history and asked him to shun his “ego and stubbornness”, accept the ground realities and come forward to address the issue as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of J&K.

Asking Modi “to stop parroting Kashmir being an integral part of India”, Hurriyat (G) Chairman said the glorious political history, geography and culture of J&K had a bright dissimilarity with the non-serious utterances of Modi.

Reiterating the “historically-proven position” of J&K, Geelani said, “Kashmir was never a part of India whereas the fact of the matter is that it has been subjugated through military power by India on October 27, 1947.”

Disproving the “strange and illogical arguments” put forward by Modi regarding the position of India on Kashmir, the Hurriyat leader said, “For the sake of argument even if we agree such vague arguments then Modi must set his memory right that Muslims have ruled India near about 1000 years, that same India which Narinder Modi is going to build as a Hindu Rashtra.”

Advising Modi not to build castles in the air, or to beat about the bush and not to flee from the present ground situation of J&K, he said, “Around a million military, paramilitary and Police forces have rendered the local population in a hell-like prison of the modern times.”

Terming Kashmir as an outcome of “non-compliance of Indian Independence Act of 1947”, the basic formula for the partition of the Indian subcontinent, the Hurriyat leader laid stress on the early resolution of Kashmir issue by granting the right to self-determination in a peaceful atmosphere.

Geelani castigated Government of India’s “obduracy, stubbornness of parroting Kashmir as an integral part and its illogical rigidity” saying, “As a nation people of Kashmir love peace, dignity and freedom.”

Laying stress on the complete election boycott and shutdown on April 29 in Kulgam district, he said, “It is an important formula to defeat the Indian wicked designs in Kashmir.”

The Hurriyat leader appealed people saying, “We have invested mighty human material and every person, family and region has its own contribution which legalizes and compels the stakeholders not to let these precious sacrifices go waste.”