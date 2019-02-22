Geelani shocked over Pak prisoner’s death in Jaipur jail

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani expressed concern and shock over death of a Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur jail in Rajisthan.
“I condemned this brutal act in which a Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur jail was ruthlessly killed,” Geelani said.
In a statement issued here, he said that aftermath of Pulwama incident has created an unending wave of hatred and humiliation of Muslims in general and Kashmiries in particular.
"Every city, state and institution is infected by the jingoism and pseudo nationalism virus and Indian jails also seem to be engulfed in this madness,” Geelani alleged. “Satisfying their urge and lust of Muslim blood, goons from the majority community in Jaipur jail have targeted a fellow prisoner from Pakistan and lunched him to death, glorifying and satisfying their patriotic sentiments," he said.
Pertinently a Pakistani prisoner was allegedly beaten to death by a group of inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. The deceased, identified as Shakoorullah, was undergoing life imprisonment after his conviction in a militancy-related case in Jaipur in 2017. He was from Sialkot. Senior jail, prison and intelligence officers have rushed to the jail. The deceased reportedly received serious injuries in his head caused by a blunt object after an altercation with some inmates.
Meanwhile Geelani hailed Sikh community—saying that “when dark and gloomy clouds of hyper nationalism were looming low and the thirst of blood of Kashmiries was at its zenith, Sikh community and its brave youth dared the Hindutua monster and extended their helping hand to the oppressed and depressed Kashmiris.” He thanked them from the core of his heart for this moral, physical, financial and timely support. “All the minorities are at the mercy of majority and our Sikh brothers too have experienced the trauma and bruises, be it 1984 Sikh riots or killing of 36 Sikhs in Chatisingpora to welcome then US President Bill Clinton,” Geelani said. Later, Hurriyat Conference (G) while commenting on some media reports of “withdrawal of security to Syed Ali Geelani” said that “this is a brazen lie and such a ridiculous reports need only to be laughed at."