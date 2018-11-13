Geelani shifted to SKIMS for medical check-up

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani was Monday shifted to SKIMS Soura for a medical check-up.
A spokesman of Hurriyat G) said Geelani was taken to SKIMS for routine cardiology check-up.
“His pacemaker was checked under supervision of Dr. Nisar Tramboo HoD cardiology. All parameters were normal but battery of his pacemaker needs to be changed. The doctors said it will be done in couple of days,” he said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javaid Shah said Geelani was admitted in the institute after he had complained of chest pain.
He said Geelani's pacemaker battery has to be changed.
“Geelani is stable and his health condition is better,” Shah said.