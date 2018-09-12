Geelani, Sehraie condole Dar’s demise

Srinagar, Sep 11:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie in a joint statement expressed their deep grief over the demise of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, brother of Wali Mohammad Dar.
Praying for his heavenly abode, both leaders extended their condolences with grieved family and prayed for his forbiddance and forbearance of the aggrieved family.
Meanwhile, a high level delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, comprising Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Syed Mohammad Shafi and Hamid Elahi, led by Secretary Public Relation Molvi Bashir Irfani visited the residence of Hakeem-ur-Rehman at Bomai Sopore and expressed their condolences and sympathies with the bereaved widow and five minor daughters of the deceased.