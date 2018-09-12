About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Geelani, Sehraie condole Dar’s demise

Published at September 12, 2018 01:11 AM 0Comment(s)159views


Srinagar, Sep 11:

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie in a joint statement expressed their deep grief over the demise of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, brother of Wali Mohammad Dar.
Praying for his heavenly abode, both leaders extended their condolences with grieved family and prayed for his forbiddance and forbearance of the aggrieved family.
Meanwhile, a high level delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, comprising Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Syed Mohammad Shafi and Hamid Elahi, led by Secretary Public Relation Molvi Bashir Irfani visited the residence of Hakeem-ur-Rehman at Bomai Sopore and expressed their condolences and sympathies with the bereaved widow and five minor daughters of the deceased.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top