Geelani saddened over TCI chairman’s death

June 23, 2019 |

Saddened over the death of a renowned businessman, social worker and philanthropist, Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo, Hurriyat (G) Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said that deceased was an iconic figure among the business fraternity.

In a statement, the octogenarian said that by his hard work and dedication he earned a distinguished name and fame in Kashmir. He used to help the needy and destitute, through different means.

Recalling his association with the deceased, Geelani said “despite a busy schedule, he would ensure meeting me when I was at Sopore.” Condoling the Trumboo family pro-he prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and courage to the bereaved family to bear this tragic loss.