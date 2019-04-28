Geelani reiterates shutdown, boycott call in Kulgam tomorrow

April 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday reiterated the call for shutdown and poll boycott on Monday, April 29 in Kulgam district.

In a statement the Hurriyat (G) chairman said “by observing a boycott we can peacefully and meaningfully highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.”

Terming the election drama a mere “military operation”, Hurriyat chairman said “to ensure the so-called graveyard peace, tens of thousands guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir.”