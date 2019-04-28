About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Geelani reiterates shutdown, boycott call in Kulgam tomorrow

 

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday reiterated the call for shutdown and poll boycott on Monday, April 29 in Kulgam district.

In a statement the Hurriyat (G) chairman said “by observing a boycott we can peacefully and meaningfully highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.”

Terming the election drama a mere “military operation”, Hurriyat chairman said “to ensure the so-called graveyard peace, tens of thousands guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir.”

