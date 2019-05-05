About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani readmitted at SKIMS

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was readmitted at SKIMS, Soura for cardiac check-up and pacemaker assessment Saturday morning.
Generator of his pacemaker was changed by a team of cardiologists headed by HoD Cardiology Dr Nisar Tramboo.
The procedure lasted for about an hour and a half and was uneventful.
“Geelani Sahab is under strict intensive care observation and recovering by the grace of Almighty Allah, sincere and professional care and good wishes of the people,” a statement of Hurriyat (G) said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani readmitted at SKIMS

              

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was readmitted at SKIMS, Soura for cardiac check-up and pacemaker assessment Saturday morning.
Generator of his pacemaker was changed by a team of cardiologists headed by HoD Cardiology Dr Nisar Tramboo.
The procedure lasted for about an hour and a half and was uneventful.
“Geelani Sahab is under strict intensive care observation and recovering by the grace of Almighty Allah, sincere and professional care and good wishes of the people,” a statement of Hurriyat (G) said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;