Geelani readmitted at SKIMS

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani was readmitted at SKIMS, Soura for cardiac check-up and pacemaker assessment Saturday morning.

Generator of his pacemaker was changed by a team of cardiologists headed by HoD Cardiology Dr Nisar Tramboo.

The procedure lasted for about an hour and a half and was uneventful.

“Geelani Sahab is under strict intensive care observation and recovering by the grace of Almighty Allah, sincere and professional care and good wishes of the people,” a statement of Hurriyat (G) said.