Geelani praises resilient Kashmiri youth

‘Education integral to our resistance’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Congratulating the students on passing their exams with flying colours, Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Tuesday praised the resilient Kashmiri youth and their families for successfully qualifying 10th standard examinations.
“The entire society and I are proud of this achievement despite everyday violence perpetrated against our people especially the youth,” Geelani said in the statement. “The success of our youth becomes extraordinary in these extraordinary times we live in amidst massive killings, maiming and blinding, crackdown and torture.”
He said through their hard work, dedication and diligence, they had proved that Kashmir’s future was progressing toward an “undeniable destiny of freedom”.
The Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman said that the success of the youth had further reinforced the “narrative of resistance” that education and “freedom struggle” were intertwined.
“It has demolished the discourse and vilifying campaign of the Indian state, their apologists and collaborators that the resistance of the people of Kashmir is driven by misguided youth,” he said. “I take this opportunity to reflect, and to remind our youth on certain critical challenges that Kashmir and our people are facing for the last seven decades, and more so in last several years.”
Geelani said the ongoing “oppression” of New Delhi was more than just physical, psychological or spiritual and accused the Government of India continues its onslaught on the Kashmiri society at all levels of that appeal to reason and emotions.
“It is thus not surprising that education itself has become a site of both oppression and resistance in our struggle for freedom,” he said. “Our students, educational institutions and centers of critical learning are facing an aggressive assault, which not only seeks to tame us as a community but also aims to produce docile and subservient citizens for New Delhi.”
The Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman said, “Injustice thrives on ignorance while resistance and fight for justice, flourishes purely through education and critical learning of the political and social awareness and for that Islam remains at the core of our struggle and philosophy.”
He said education ensures that an individual becomes self-aware, which was crucial for him to “break the shackles of slavery and subservience”.
“This is true of our pious and rightful struggle as well. Our educated and conscious young people are taking up the cause of resistance. This is not a new phenomenon though, as being propagated by the Indian vassals. Kashmir’s struggle for its freedom has thrived only through the sacrifices of brilliant men and women who have for decades espoused, fought and martyred for this just cause,” Geelani said. “Resistance will only endure if the struggle against suppression brings empathy, compassion and emotional labour among those who are striving or facing oppression; regardless of one’s religion, gender, class or geography. This realization of mutual empathy and appreciation of the struggles is, however, not possible without critical learning and reasoning, which can only be attained through education.”
The Hurriyat (G) Chairman said, “Our resistance movement is also inseparable from the discussions about understanding the community’s ideals, building on those principles and their realization in action. As such, our youth must always remember that education is integral to our resistance.”