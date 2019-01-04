Geelani pays tributes to slain Tral militants

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to militants killed in Gulshanpora Tral encounter, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday said that youth were sacrificing their present for our better tomorrow.”
In a statement issue here, Geelani condemned the police action against the protestors—saying that the government forces on one hand kill youth and other hand use its brute force who protest against these killings.
“People are facing extreme situations and during and after these encounters the civilian populations are subjected to arbitrary measures,” he said. “The denial and unconcern of Indian leadership is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterating his stand that the UN resolutions guarantee the peaceful and amicable solution of this long-standing dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”