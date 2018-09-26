Geelani pays tributes to slain Tangdar, Sopore militants

Srinagar:
Paying rich tributes to the militants killed in Tangdar and Sopore encounters chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani reiterated on Tuesday that the youth of Kashmir have opted gun as a reaction towards the government.
Terming Kashmir as a basic issue of contention between the two nuclear powers of the sub-continent, the Hurriyat Chairman regretted the postures of government to deal this political issue with its “military might”. With the resolution of Kashmir issue, predicting a new era of peace and development not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in whole South Asia as well.
Geelani asserted on the government to read the writing on the wall vis-a-vis the horrendous situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir where the forces seem to have outnumbered the local population during any cordon and search operations, still the people display their sentiments for the right to self-determination, the spokesman in a statement said.
Taking a strong note of the use of chemical weapons at Bandipora, the Hurriyat leader castigated the authorities for violating the settled norms of safeguarding the life of innocent and unarmed people living under the shadow of war.
The Hurriyat chairman while making a fervent appeal of a complete election boycott, termed it a most powerful political, peaceful and a democratic method to defeat all the repressive and oppressive measures. Pinning hope on the freedom loving people to rise to the occasion on the most critical juncture of our history to foil ill designs for the sake of exemplary sacrifices given by the subjugated nation.