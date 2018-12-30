Geelani pays tributes to slain Pulwama militants

Srinagar :
Paying tributes to slain Pulwama militants, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday blamed Delhi—alleging that “the unrealistic and arrogance of power is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged that “Indian leaders are the responsible for this grim situation in valley and their unrealistic approach is the basic cause of human tragedy and it is the reason that our youth are losing their precious lives.” “We have sacrificed more than 6 lakh people for our struggle against occupation and how much more blood these heartless occupiers need to quench their thirst,” he said.
Citing the example of the recent interview of Indian former Finance Minister and BJP leader Yeshwant Sinha, wherein he said ‘Use of force to quell rebellion in Kashmir is the state policy of India and we hold on to Jammu and Kashmir only by dint of the fact that we have our armed forces there’, Geelani said that right from 1947 the Kashmir issue has been seen only through the prism of military might, while as aspirations and emotions of people have always been ignored.”
“Delhi's denial of the historical and ground realities and parroting the ‘Atoot Ang’ rhetoric was the biggest blunder,” he alleged. “Sinha’s statement has neither surprised us nor did we expect anything substantial form Indian arrogant leadership. It vindicates our stand that most people under the toxic influence of power and might, fail to accept truth.”