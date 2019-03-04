Geelani pays tributes to slain militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain militants—killed in Handwara gunfight, Chairman Hurriyat (G) Conference, Syed Ali Geelani accused authorities of being “insensitivity.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged that “denial and unrealistic approach” was the sole reason for the unabated violence in Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani condemned the alleged excessive use of “military force” against the protestors and killing of a civilian Waseem Ahmad Mir—paying tributes to the slain. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. Geelani said “it is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir to take the ongoing struggle to its ultimate destination,” he said, adding “The greatest service to the humanity in general and their inhabitant in particular is that forced and unjust enslavements should end and every individual should be allowed the right to live his own life.”