Geelani pays tributes to Morsi

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saddened on the death of former Egyptian President Muhammed Morsi, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday paid tributes to the former Egyptian President.

In a statement issued here, Geelani siad that although every living creature has to taste death, but some personalities due to their dedication, hard work, truthfulness and high moral values rule and conquer the hearts of countless people.

Paying glorious tributes to this world leader, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that when the dark clouds of death and destruction are seen everywhere particularly Muslim nations, when blood of innocents is made inferior and even to water, when high headedness and autocratic rule suffocated every conscious individual, especially people of Egypt, leaders like Muhammed Morsi emerged as visionary and a torch bearer. His thunder and truthful roar, threatened every bad soul, who started to halt his progressive actions using every weapon in their arsenal.

He said through the globally accepted and authenticated system, Muhammad Morsi was elected to lead the nation, but not only anti-Muslim forces, but so-called custodians of Islamic heritage opened their treasures to pump in trillions of dollars to help the anti-social, anti, revolutionary and anti-democratic forces to wage a bloody war against the Egyptian population.

Hurriyat (G) chairman said that rulers of neighboring countries crushed every fabric of democratic and moral values and acted as pawns of world powers to kill, maim, arrest and torture those who stood by their faith and commitment.

Condoling and consoling the people of Egypt and the family of deceased, Pro-freedom leader said that the vacuum created by Morsi’s death, should not let the “barbaric forces to get encouraged. He prayed for his eternal peace.”